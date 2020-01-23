Wizards' Davis Bertans: Goes for 24 points

Bertans had 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-12 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime loss at Miami.

Bertans cracked the 20-point mark for the first time since mid-December and although most of his value comes from his scoring totals, his real upside lies on his three-point shooting -- he is connecting 37.7 percent of his long-range attempts since returning from injury six games ago. That's a decent mark, but it sits below his 42.4 percent thus far during the 2019-20 campaign.