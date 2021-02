Bertans (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The sharpshooter has been bothered by a minor knee issue of late, and while it kept him out of Thursday's game in Denver, it won't prevent him from taking the floor Sunday night. Bertans has hit multiple three-pointers in 15 straight games, and he's coming off of a five-three-pointer performance in Saturday night's win over Minnesota.