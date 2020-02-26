Wizards' Davis Bertans: Good to go Wednesday

Bertans (knee) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans has been cleared to play after missing Monday's loss to the Bucks with a sore right knee. While the sharpshooter will be available, coach Scott Brooks said he may play "a little less" than usual as the Wizards look to ease him back. Bertans is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.4 minutes per game this season.