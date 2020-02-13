Wizards' Davis Bertans: Hits double figures in sixth straight

Bertans supplied 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 114-96 win over the Knicks.

The Wizards are back to full strength at power forward now that Rui Hachimura has returned from injury, but the rookie's presence hasn't seemed to hinder Bertans' effectiveness. Bertans has reached double figures in scoring in six straight games while knocking down 3.3 three-pointers per game over that span.