Bertans registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's loss to the Raptors.

The 28-year-old received his second start in a row for the injured Rui Hachimura (shoulder). After missing seven games with a calf injury, Bertans is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last two games. Bertans is one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA, and he should continue providing fantasy managers with elite three-pointers and decent points the rest of the way.