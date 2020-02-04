Wizards' Davis Bertans: Hits for 19 in loss

Bertans scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

The five made threes were his best performance from beyond the arc since Bertans returned from his quad injury in January. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 boards, 3.3 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 12 games since he got healthy, and his value at the trade deadline should remain high if Washington does decide to deal him.