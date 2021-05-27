Bertans was held scoreless (0-4 3Pt) in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Sixers.

Coming off of a four-three-pointer effort in Game 1, Bertans was stifled by the Sixers' defense in a game that Philadelphia led comfortably throughout. To be fair, that was the case for virtually every Wizards player not named Bradley Beal, as Washington shot just 40.2 percent as a team and made only two of its 22 attempts from downtown. With their backs against the wall, the Wizards will look to bounce back when the series moves to D.C. for Saturday's Game 3.