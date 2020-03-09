Wizards' Davis Bertans: Ignites from downtown
Bertans put up 25 points (8-15 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 100-89 loss to the Heat.
Bertans essentially camped out beyond the arc throughout the game and excelled while doing so, with the eight treys matching his season high. The reserve forward typically offers little else outside of the scoring and three-pointers categories, but because he's an efficient shooter who provides triples at a rate matched by few, he's more than just a streaming option in 12-team leagues.
