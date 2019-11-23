Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench

Bertans had 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3PT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-118 win over the Hornets.

Bertans has been one of Washington's most productive players off the bench, and the four-year veteran has scored at least 15 points in each of Washington's last three contests. He will aim to extend that solid run of play Sunday at home against the Kings.