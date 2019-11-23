Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench
Bertans had 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3PT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-118 win over the Hornets.
Bertans has been one of Washington's most productive players off the bench, and the four-year veteran has scored at least 15 points in each of Washington's last three contests. He will aim to extend that solid run of play Sunday at home against the Kings.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills five triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Logs 21 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...