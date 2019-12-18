Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Joins starting five

Bertans is starting Wednesday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With the Wizards dealing with multiple injuries, Bertans will join the starting lineup for the second time this season. In his only other start, the 27-year-old tallied 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes.

