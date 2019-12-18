Wizards' Davis Bertans: Joins starting five
Bertans is starting Wednesday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With the Wizards dealing with multiple injuries, Bertans will join the starting lineup for the second time this season. In his only other start, the 27-year-old tallied 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Erupts for career-high 32•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops in six triples Sunday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops season-high 25 points•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points in start•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.