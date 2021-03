Bertans (knee) added 20 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists while playing 26 minutes off the bench in the Wizards' 111-110 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

After going three straight games scoring less than 10 points, Bertans has dropped 19 and 20 points respectively in his last two outings while hitting five triples in each contest. Despite dealing with a minor knee injury, Bertans managed to extend his streak of hitting multiple threes in a game to 16.