Wizards' Davis Bertans: Knocks down three triples in loss
Bertans posted 14 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and one block in 23 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Bertans' across-the-board production wasn't anything special, but the 6-foot-10 forward once again made an impact from three-point range. Though Bertans' preference to spot up outside puts a cap on his field-goal percentage, he drills three-pointers at a high enough clip to make him one of the best contributors in that category in the NBA. He's now nailed at least three triples in five consecutive games and is averaging 3.3 per contest for the season.
