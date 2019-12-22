Wizards' Davis Bertans: Leaves Saturday's game
Bertans had nine points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes before leaving Saturday's loss to the 76ers with an apparent right quadriceps injury, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bertans has now struggled from the field over the last two games (6-28 FG, 2-19 3Pt), but the late injury Saturday is more concerning. The 27-year-old exited with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and never returned to the court. Bertans should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks until the team indicates otherwise.
