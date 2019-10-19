Wizards' Davis Bertans: Logs 21 minutes in preseason finale

Bertans chipped in eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.

Bertans is on paper a decent fit offensively alongside Thomas Bryant down low. However, Rui Hachimura is expected to start at power forward to begin the season. It remains to be seen how many minutes Bertans will end up averaging or if he can eventually usurp the starting gig from the rookie, but at this point he seems unlikely to hold much value outside of deeper leagues.