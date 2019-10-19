Wizards' Davis Bertans: Logs 21 minutes in preseason finale
Bertans chipped in eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.
Bertans is on paper a decent fit offensively alongside Thomas Bryant down low. However, Rui Hachimura is expected to start at power forward to begin the season. It remains to be seen how many minutes Bertans will end up averaging or if he can eventually usurp the starting gig from the rookie, but at this point he seems unlikely to hold much value outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Contributes 11 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four threes in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains with first unit•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...