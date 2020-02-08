Wizards' Davis Bertans: Long-range threat off bench
Bertans posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-118 win over the Mavericks.
Bertans missed nine games between December and January, but he continues to produce at a steady rate for Washington while coming off the bench. He has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight contests while shooting 45.2 percent from deep during that span. The Latvian should remain one of the team's biggest scoring threats moving forward even if he's not going to crack the starting unit anytime soon.
