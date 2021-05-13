Bertans totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Bertans had a solid two-way performance, scoring in double figures for the sixth consecutive contest and recording multiple steals for just the eighth time this season. The forward has also made multiple threes in each of his last six games and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 triples and 2.8 rebounds over that stretch.