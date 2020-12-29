Bertans is having his minutes limit increased to the mid-20s ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

This news makes Bertans more viable in fantasy, as it's tough to make an impact in just 20 minutes per game. Through three games, he's averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 threes, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.7 minutes. Once his minutes limit is let go entirely, he'll likely bounce back to being a quality fantasy option in standard leagues.