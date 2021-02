Bertans will come off the bench Sunday versus the Celtics, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old started the last three games but will shift back to the bench Sunday. Bertans averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while exclusively shooting three-pointers -- at a 34.6 percent clip -- during that stretch. Garrison Mathews will take his spot in the lineup for Washington.