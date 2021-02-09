Bertans scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-11 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Bertans drew the start at small forward, his first time in the starting five this season. He didn't shoot well overall, though it was the second time in his last seven games in which he hit four threes. Bertans has run into a number of difficulties to start the season, as he struggled with conditioning during the preseason while also hitting the COVID-19 protocols in mid-January. His stat-line has suffered across the board as a result, though he'll almost certainly improve on his 34.2 field-goal percentage as the campaign wears on.