Bertans had 35 points (9-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 win over Denver.

The 28-year-old went 5-for-6 from deep Monday against Houston, and he had an even more impressive showing Wednesday to help extend Washington's winning streak to three games. Bertans was shooting 33.1 percent on three-point attempts through his first 21 games of the season, but he's a ridiculous 14-for-17 across the past two contests.