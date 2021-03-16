Bertans (knee, calf) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Bertans is dealing with multiple injuries, which prevented him from practicing Tuesday. However, that appears to be just a way to get him some time off, and he'll be back in action Wednesday. Since the start of February, Bertans has averaged 11.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.
