Bertans (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The team has not officially said if Bertans is dealing with anything specific, but he was a late addition to training camp due to visa issues. The latter is likely the reason he is being held out, as they are presumably exercising caution with their newly signed stretch-four ahead of the regular season. His absence could create more minutes for the likes of Deni Avdija, Troy Brown, Isaac Bonga and Moe Wagner.