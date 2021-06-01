Bertans will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bertans underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning after injuring the calf in Game 4 against Philadelphia on Monday night, which revealed the strain. The 28-year-old is done for the series but could potentially return later in the playoffs if the Wizards somehow make a miracle run and advance. Raul Neto could potentially return to the starting lineup for Game 5 with Bertans sidelined.