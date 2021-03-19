Bertans (calf) underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain, and he will be out for approximately two weeks.
Bertans suffered the injury Thursday against the Jazz after playing four minutes. While he's sidelined, Deni Avdija, Isaac Bonga and Troy Brown are candidates to see expanded roles.
