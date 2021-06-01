Bertans (calf) won't return for Game 4 against the 76ers on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans had to exit the game after 23 minutes of action due to a right calf strain. Prior to leaving, he had mustered 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one block.

