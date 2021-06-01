Bertans (calf) won't return for Game 4 against the 76ers on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bertans had to exit the game after 23 minutes of action due to a right calf strain. Prior to leaving, he had mustered 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one block.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Getting another start in Game 4•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting in Game 3•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Ice cold in Game 2 defeat•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills four threes in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores nine points off bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench for play-in•