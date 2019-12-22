Wizards' Davis Bertans: Out Monday

Bertans (quadriceps) is out for Monday's contest against New York.

After posting nine points in 37 minutes, Bertans left Saturday's matchup early due to a right quadriceps injury. As a result, the forward will be forced to miss at least one game. The 2011 second-round pick is currently averaging career-highs in just about every category including points and rebounds with 15.4 and 4.9 per outing, respectively.