Wizards' Davis Bertans: Out Saturday
Bertans (quadriceps) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Bertans is reportedly nearing a return, but it will not come Saturday. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Celtics.
