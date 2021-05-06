Bertans is averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest through the Wizards' first three games of May.

Bertans' production has tailed off dramatically from his first season in Washington, but the 28-year-old at least remains a dependable source of three-point production. Though Bertans will likely stick in a bench role for Thursday's game against the Raptors, he should continue to see minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s while Rui Hachimura (illness) is sidelined for a second straight contest.