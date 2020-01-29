Wizards' Davis Bertans: Perfect from long range in loss

Bertans provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

Bertans' production is steady since returning to action three weeks ago, but it's still a significant regression from the kind of output we saw from him earlier in the season. Owners are no doubt waiting for the 15.4 point, 4.9 assist floor he was demonstrating before missing nine games with an injury. Washington is toiling in the basement with a 15-31 record, and there's no telling what they'll do as they approach the trade deadline. Despite their struggles, they're overloaded at forward when healthy, and rumors have swirled about the Wizards making a move. Bertans is a known quantity around the league, and it will be interesting to see how the Wizards utilize him in the coming days.