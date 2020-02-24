Wizards' Davis Bertans: Piles up 22 in losing cause

Bertans posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 loss against the Bulls.

Bertans has made at least two threes in each of the eight games; he's scored double-digit points in each of those, averaging 15.4 points while making 42.2 percent of his long-range shots during that stretch. The Latvian forward remains one of Washington's main scoring threats even while mostly coming off the bench.