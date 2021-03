In 27 minutes off the bench, Bertans registered 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in Thursday's win over the Clippers.

Bertans has scored in double figures in four consecutive outings while shooting 50 percent or greater in three of those four contests. These performances come after Bertans hit a streak of three straight games scoring less than 10 points. Bertans main source of fantasy value is points so when he's not scoring, his fantasy value takes a hit.