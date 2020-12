Bertans recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assists in 20 minutes in the 107-113 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Bertans was excellent off the bench in the loss Wednesday. The forward was the best shooter for the Wizards, perfect from the line and just under from the floor. Bertans also helped out in the paint during his limited minutes. Bertans only started a handful of games last season and it is unknown exactly where he resides in the lineup.