Wizards' Davis Bertans: Practicing in G League on Thursday
Bertans (quad) will practice in the G League on Thursday and then be immediately recalled to the NBA.
Bertans being able to go through practice is a good sign for his recovery, and it seems possible he could make a return this weekend. More information on his condition may emerge after his G League stint.
