Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up 20 points from the bench
Bertans recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 loss to the Clippers.
Bertans has been remarkably effective in a reserve role for the Wizards, averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the first 18 games.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Knocks down three triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills five triples in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...