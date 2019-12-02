Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up 20 points from the bench

Bertans recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 loss to the Clippers.

Bertans has been remarkably effective in a reserve role for the Wizards, averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the first 18 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories