Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up double-double Friday

Bertans produced 19 points (7-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to the Heat.

Bertans drilled another five three-pointers Friday, ending with a double-double in 33 minutes. Across his last 11 games, Bertans is connecting on almost five triples per game. Much like Mo Wagner, Bertans was a must roster player prior to Thomas Bryant (foot) going down. He is the 35th ranked player over the past two weeks and shouldn't be available anywhere.

