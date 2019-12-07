Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up double-double Friday
Bertans produced 19 points (7-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to the Heat.
Bertans drilled another five three-pointers Friday, ending with a double-double in 33 minutes. Across his last 11 games, Bertans is connecting on almost five triples per game. Much like Mo Wagner, Bertans was a must roster player prior to Thomas Bryant (foot) going down. He is the 35th ranked player over the past two weeks and shouldn't be available anywhere.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops season-high 25 points•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points in start•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up 20 points from the bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Knocks down three triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...