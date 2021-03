Bertans (knee/calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Coach Scott Brooks said Bertans didn't practice Tuesday after he banged up his knee in Monday's loss to Milwaukee. The 28-year-old had been a game-time call for Monday's contest due to a calf injury, which he is also still dealing with. Given the multiple issues, it wouldn't be hugely surprising if Bertans has to miss Wednesday's game.