Bertans is questionable for Sunday's game at Boston with right knee soreness.

The 28-year-old returned from a one-game absence Saturday and had 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes against the Timberwolves, but he's not fully recovered from the knee issue. Bertains didn't appear to suffer a setback Saturday, so there's at least a decent chance he's available for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday.