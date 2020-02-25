Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable Wednesday

Bertans (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans was kept sidelined during Monday's loss against Milwaukee after experiencing soreness in his right knee following Sunday's loss to Chicago. Bertans is currently averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over his last 18 outings since returning from a quadriceps injury Jan. 8.

