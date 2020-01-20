Wizards' Davis Bertans: Quiet off bench
Bertans had eight points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three boards in Monday's win over Detroit.
In his fifth game back from injury, Bertans once again came off the bench to play 23 minutes. Coach Scott Brooks implied last week that Bertans would face a soft minutes restriction, and that appears to still be the case, as he's yet to top 28 minutes in any game since returning from a nine-game absence. Prior to going down, Bertans had been on a tear from beyond the arc, hitting 4.5 threes per game from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21.
