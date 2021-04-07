Bertans will remain on a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Magic, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Washington continues to be cautious with the sharpshooter after a calf injury cost him a string of seven consecutive games from March 21 through April 1. He made his return over the weekend against the Mavericks, finishing with 11 points in 20 minutes. Bertans was bumped up to 24 minutes in Monday's loss to Toronto, in which he hit five threes en route to 17 points. Coach Scott Brooks intimated that Bertans' workload will likely sit in that same range Wednesday.