Wizards' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday

Bertans (quadriceps) will remain out Friday against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Bertans, who is reportedly nearing a return, is practicing in the G League on Thursday before being called back up immediately. Although the forward is officially ruled out for Friday's slate, Bertans has a good chance at possibly returning to the court for Saturday's game against Denver.

