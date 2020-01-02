Wizards' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (quadriceps) will remain out Friday against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Bertans, who is reportedly nearing a return, is practicing in the G League on Thursday before being called back up immediately. Although the forward is officially ruled out for Friday's slate, Bertans has a good chance at possibly returning to the court for Saturday's game against Denver.
