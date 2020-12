Bertans won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons for rest purposes.

Point guard Russell Westbrook will also sit out the contest for maintenance purposes, but both he and Bertans should return to the lineup Saturday against the Pistons in the Wizards' preseason finale. After re-signing with Washington on a five-year deal this offseason, Bertans should be locked into a key role as the Wizards' top perimeter threat, though it's unclear if he'll start or work with the second unit.