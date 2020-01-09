Wizards' Davis Bertans: Returning Friday

Bertans (quadriceps) will be available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans has been on the shelf since before Christmas with a quad injury, but he'll be back on the floor Friday as the Wizards face a fellow struggling team in the East. Prior to the injury, Bertans had settled in as one of the top three-point threats in the league. Over his last 10 healthy games, he averaged 4.3 made threes on 40.6 percent shooting.