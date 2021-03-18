Bertans won't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right calf tightness.
Bertans limped to the locker room shortly before the end of the first quarter Thursday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after. Prior to his departure, he totaled two points (1-1 FG) and one block over four minutes. It's not clear whether he'll be able to return Sunday against Brooklyn.
