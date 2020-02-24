Wizards' Davis Bertans: Ruled out Monday
Bertans (knee) will not play Monday against the Bucks.
Bertans is nursing some right knee soreness and will miss at least one game as a result. Fortunately the issue appears to be a minor one, as coach Scott Brooks said the team is simply playing it safe with Bertans, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against Brooklyn.
