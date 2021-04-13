Bertans scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 125-121 victory over Utah on Monday.

Bertans returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's contest and scored in double figures for the fourth time in his last five games. The forward has also made multiple threes in each of his last five games and shot 51.6 percent from distance over that stretch. Bertans should continue to play a role off Washington's bench, though a minutes limit could damper his fantasy value.