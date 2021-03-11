Bertans scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) with two rebounds and one steal in a 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Bertans was able to score in double figures for his fifth straight game to kick off the second half of the season. He has been a reliable floor spacer for the Wizards this season, making multiple threes in 19 straight games. On the season, the forward is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.