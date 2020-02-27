Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 in 30 minutes

Bertans (knee) offered 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Nets.

Bertans returned to the rotation following a one-game absence with a sore right knee. He didn't provide much beyond three-point shooting, but he was the only Wizard besides Bradley Beal to earn at least 30 minutes. Bertans will look to provide a little bit more well-rounded stat line in Friday's matchup versus the Jazz.