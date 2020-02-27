Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 in 30 minutes
Bertans (knee) offered 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Nets.
Bertans returned to the rotation following a one-game absence with a sore right knee. He didn't provide much beyond three-point shooting, but he was the only Wizard besides Bradley Beal to earn at least 30 minutes. Bertans will look to provide a little bit more well-rounded stat line in Friday's matchup versus the Jazz.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Ruled out Monday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Piles up 22 in losing cause•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Hits double figures in sixth straight•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...