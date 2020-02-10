Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 15 in loss

Bertans accrued 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Through his previous two outings, Bertans has put up per-game numbers of 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 threes and 4.0 assists, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He couldn't keep that level of momentum going in this one, but still produced a usable stat line. Posting career-highs virtually across the board, Bertans is contributing top 50 value in nine-category leagues.