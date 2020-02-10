Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 15 in loss
Bertans accrued 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.
Through his previous two outings, Bertans has put up per-game numbers of 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 threes and 4.0 assists, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He couldn't keep that level of momentum going in this one, but still produced a usable stat line. Posting career-highs virtually across the board, Bertans is contributing top 50 value in nine-category leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.