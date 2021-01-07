Bertans posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 141-136 loss against the 76ers.

Bertans might have come off the bench, but he logged the fourth-most minutes for the Wizards while ending as the team's third-highest scorer only behind Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Bertans has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures this season, however, and his long-range shot hasn't been as accurate as it's been in the past -- he is making nearly 33 percent of his three-point attempts after drilling over 42 percent of his treys in each of the last two seasons.